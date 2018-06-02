Activists protest against alleged military involvement in Oil theft

A Coalition of Niger Delta environmental activists held a march to the Defence Headquarters in Abuja to protest against the alleged connivance of some military personnel with oil bunkerers.The activists submitted a letter to representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, which sought the removal of some military officers allegedly involved in the criminal act.

Senior Correspondent Sumner Sambo reports that groups of environmental activists were in Abuja to express their displeasure over the upsurge in oil theft, bunkering, flow of arms and ammunition into the Niger Delta especially in Rivers and Bayelsa states.

They informed journalists that the disturbing trend is now backed by some military personnel who they accused of conniving with criminals to blow up pipelines, steal crude and pollute the environment with poor intervention by the Commander of Operation Delta Safe in the area.

They later marched to the Defence Headquarters with several placards in support of the military but seeking the immediate investigation, suspension and prosecution of any officer backing criminals who threaten national security in Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The protesters were received by Defence authorities who thanked them for their support to the military while promising to investigate the allegations.

The coalition says its letters detailing several oil bunkering activities and personalities involved need to be urgently investigated and culprits punished to serve as deterrent, reduce environmental degradation and criminality in the Niger Delta.

