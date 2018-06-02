Adamawa cholera fatality drops to 1.8 per cent – Commissioner

Adamawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fatima Atiku said the fatality rate of recent cholera outbreak in Mubi north and south local government has dropped from 17 to 1.8 per cent.

Atiku disclosed this at a press conference in Yola while updating newsmen on the epidemic.

According to her, the success so far recorded was as a result of collaboration with partners like WHO, UNICEF, MSF and Solitaire.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that Global partners, Adamawa State ministry of health and other stakeholders gathered for an emergency meeting with a view to finding lasting solution to the problem.

Although the commissioner for health said the fatality ratio has reduced from 17 per cent as at May to 1.8 per cent as at 1st June, 2018, she is however worried by the rate of infections which remains high.

Dr. Atiku, who attributed the cause of cholera to contamination of water arising from open defecation, called on all stakeholders to intensify sensitization with a view to enlightening citizens on preventive measures.

Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Chima Onuekwe assured that they will continue to collaborate with the state government till the disease is completely eradicated.

Mubi general hospital has since been designated to Cholera Treatment.

The commissioner for health said state government would continue to engage traditional leaders, security agencies and the media to enlighten the public on the need to strongly adhere to cholera preventive tips.

