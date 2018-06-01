Home Business AfCFTA: NBA to provide platform for dialogue
Image result for ACFTA: NBA to provide platform for dialogueNigerian Bar Association section on Business Law is set to provide platform to address the circumstances surrounding the delay of Nigeria from signing the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking ahead of it forthcoming Annual Business Law Conference, Chairman of the NBA-NBL, Olumide Akpata said Nigeria is weary of the concerns raised by some stakeholders.

Akpata added the conference will provide platforms for the Federal Government, AU, the United Nations Economic commission for Africa and other African countries to dialogue.

