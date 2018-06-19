Afriexim bank to support Nigeria with $1bn

The African Export-Import Bank has reaffirmed its plan to work with Nigerian government in financing $1 billion investments in trade enabling infrastructure.

The President , Afrexim bank, Benedict Oramah disclosed at the bank’s visit to nigeria that lender’s facilities are a major impact on critical sector of the economy.

Oramah identified the sectors benefiting from the bank’s facilities as financial institutions, transport, hospitality, manufacturing, agro-allied, oil and gas, power, and telecommunications.

He says the bank’s support to Nigeria includes provision of liquidity and trade finance lines of more than $800 million during the banking consolidation when international banks cut credit lines to the country.

