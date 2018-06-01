Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road

More than 25 people have been kidnapped along the Birnin Gwari-Funtua road in Kaduna state, a a member of th transport union has said.Reports say the kidnappers struck between Kiryoyi and Maganda villages of Birnin Gwari local government area. They reportedly stopped vehicles carrying passengers and ordered the people into the bush.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Birnin Gwari, Danladi Duniya, confirmed the incident.

The first incident occurred on May 22 around 7pm, when a Sharon bus was stopped by the bandits at a town known as Ladi, close to Buruku. The second incident occurred on May 23, at 7am, when bandits again stopped three Golf cars and led all the passengers into the bush.

