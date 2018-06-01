Home News Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road
Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road
News
Nigeria
0

Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road

0
0
now viewing

Again. gunmen abduct 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua road

now playing

Nigerian Army impounds three truckload of amunition

now playing

Senators commend Buhari's assent to "Not Too Young To Run Bill"

now playing

JOHESU suspends strike, issues communique at end of NEC meeting

now playing

Buhari signs 'Not-Too-Young-To Run Bill'

now playing

Zidane resigns as Real Madrid boss after making Champions League history

Image result for Gunmen kidnap 25 persons along Gwari-Funtua roadMore than 25 people have been kidnapped along the Birnin Gwari-Funtua road in Kaduna state, a a member of th transport union has said.Reports say the kidnappers struck between Kiryoyi and Maganda villages of Birnin Gwari local government area. They reportedly stopped vehicles carrying passengers and ordered the people into the bush.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Birnin Gwari, Danladi Duniya, confirmed the incident.

The first incident occurred on May 22 around 7pm, when a Sharon bus was stopped by the bandits at a town known as Ladi, close to Buruku. The second incident occurred on May 23, at 7am, when bandits again stopped three Golf cars and led all the passengers into the bush.
Related Posts

Nigerian Army impounds three truckload of amunition

TVCN 0

Senators commend Buhari’s assent to “Not Too Young To Run Bill”

TVCN 0

JOHESU suspends strike, issues communique at end of NEC meeting

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies