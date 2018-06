Leicester City’s striker, Ahmed Musa secured the first win for Nigeria on Friday as the Africa’s most populous nation beat Iceland 2-0 in Volgogram.The Super Eagles would have gone out with defeat but came good in Volgograd.

Musa showed superb technique to fire Nigeria ahead on the half-volley before the Leicester player rounded keeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson to make it 2-0.

Iceland missed a late penalty awarded after a video assistant referee review, Gylfi Sigurdsson firing over.

