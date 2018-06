The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has charged officers and men engaged in the war on terror and banditry, to ensure strict professionalism.

Abubakar’s representative, Air Vice Marshall Idi Lubo was with airmen of “Operation Lafiya Dole” at the Air Force Base in Yola, Adamawa State, to mark Eid El-Fitr.

He assured them the air chief was satisfied with their commitment, and urged them to sustain the tempo.

