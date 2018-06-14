Air Force renews commitment to defeat Boko Haram, bandits

The Nigerian Air Force has renewed its commitment to the fight against insurgency, armed banditry, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality in the country. Chief of Air staff, Air vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this at the commissioning of two helipad at the headquarters of 207 quick response unit of the force in Gusau, Zamfara state.

TVC News Correspondent, Ibrahim Bello reports that Chief of Air staff, Air vice Marshall Sadique Abubakar was represented by Air Officer Commanding Special operations Command Air vice Marshall Samaila Kaita who inspected the guard of honour mounted by the officers and men of the 207 quick response unit Gusau before proceeding to the main venue of the event.

The unit was established to help curb the rising insecurity and armed banditry in Zamfara state.

Commanding officer 207 quick Response unit Group Captain Caleb Olarera said the commissioning of the two Helipad would assist the unit to increase its response rate to immediate security threats.

Secretary to Zamfara state government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi revealed that the government has plans to engage more community members to assist security agencies with intelligence gathering.

The two helipad were later inaugurated for the safe take off and landing of helicopters.

The officers said the new facility will help to renew the Airforce commitment to the fight against insurgency, armed banditry, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality in the state.

