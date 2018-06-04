Home News Aisha Buhari advocates for peaceful coexistence, especially among youth
Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has called on women to advocate for peaceful coexistence among Nigerian youths, stating that the unity and stability of Nigeria cannot be compromised. She was speaking while breaking her fast (Iftar) among women leaders at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja on Saturday, 2ndJune, 2018.

Mrs. Buhari said breaking of fast among friends promotes oneness of purpose “we are friends because we all share a common bond to strengthen the unity and harmony in Nigeria.”

She reminded mothers of the need to promote the spirit of peaceful coexistence among their children, the youth, who are used negatively by different interest groups.

“Fasting reflects sacrifice, self-denial and ultimate obedience to the will of God, iftar reflects rebirth, renewal and rejuvenation.” In the same spirit, she said, Nigerians yearn for renewal in the polity in terms of peaceful coexistence.

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo in her remarks noted that fasting and prayers are ways to glorify God for all that he has done for humanity, highlighted the many reasons why people need to be thankful to God.

She called on Nigerians to fear God and do the right thing, noting that “both the kidnapped and the kidnapper were born by women” signifying the importance of the role that women can play in rejuvenating society. She used the opportunity to commend the wife of the President for the difference she is making through the Future Assured Programme, and called for a return to the old family values of respect and love for one another.

Goodwill messages were delivered by various interest groups including Mrs. Angela Tony-Iji of the National Association of Christian Journalists and Mrs. Amina Abdullahi of Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria.

The event was attended by women professionals from the civil society, media, religious groups and many others.

