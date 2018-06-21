Aisha Buhari honoured in South Korea

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has been awarded a Doctorate in Humanities by Sun Moon University in South Korea.

This was disclosed by Professor Hong Young-Shik of Political Science Department of the University, who led a team to pay a courtesy visit on the wife of the President, Thursday 21st June, 2018 at the Presidential Villa.

Professor Hong said “the humanitarian activities of Mrs. Buhari have caught the attention of the world and the Senate of the Sun Moon University, especially her outstanding work with women and children.” The University, he said, identifies with her efforts through Future Assured.

He said further that Mrs. Buhari and her husband the President are showing good leadership example to humanity.

The letter conveying the award states “I have been directed to notify you, Your Excellency, on the decision of the University to confer on you, a meritorious Doctor of Humanity (Hon. Causa).” The letter indicated that recommendations came from various sources and these were verified.

The letter listed some of her interests as IDPs, families of fallen heroes and educational justice, describing these as efforts that align with the University’s culture of promoting good governance.

Responding, Dr. Hajo Sani, Senior Special Assistant to the President, who received the delegation on behalf of the wife of the President thanked the University for recognizing the humanitarian activities of Mrs. Buhari, especially to women and children through the award of Doctor of Humanities (Honoris Causa). She said Mrs. Buhari accepts this award, dedicating it to Nigerian women and children. She promised to continue the good work she is doing through Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured Programme.

Mrs. Buhari has impacted thousands of lives of less privileged and vulnerable Nigerians through health, education and empowerment initiatives as well as social protection.

The award ceremony is expected to take place later in the year.