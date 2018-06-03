Home News Alleged murder: Police declares Ayinde Yekini wanted
The Osun State Police Command has declared wanted, one Ayinde Yekini alias Abija over an alleged murder case.

The police say the murdered victim was requested by Yekini to supply him 500 bags of rice in Osogbo, only to be killed in the process with the help of three other men .

TVC News Correspondent in Osun state reports that the three persons had already been arrested in connection with the crime and consequently remanded in prison.

But Ayinde yekini who was suspected to be the head of the gang is now at large.

The police urged any member of the public who knows the whereabouts of Yekini or has useful information to report to the nearest police station.

