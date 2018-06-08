Home Business AMCON to sell Arik Air, Aero Contractors
AMCON to sell Arik Air, Aero Contractors
AMCON to sell Arik Air, Aero Contractors

AMCON to sell Arik Air, Aero Contractors

We recovered N134bn from debtors in 2016 – AMCON

Nigeria: Private investors check Arik Air, Aero contractors

AMCON takes over Arik Airline, appoints MD

Oil workers' warning strike enters day-two

Arik Air fined $19,000 for violating NCAA provicions

Image result for AMCON to sell Arik Air, Aero ContractorsThe Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria said it planning to sell some of its assets this year, and Arik Air, Aero Contractors, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), Delta Queen are some of the companies to be sold.

According to AMCON, 2018 will be a busy year as a result of the proposed disposal of these lead assets.

Last year, AMCON recovered N740 billion reducing its loss by 90 per cent compared to the previous year.

CEO, Ahmed Kuru said the agency would deal with its 350 debtors who account for almost 80 per cent of the over N5 trillion huge debt burden.

