The Federal Government said its fight against corruption is yielding positive results, especially in the areas of prevention, legislation and loot recovery.

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this while leading the federal government’s delegation to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He was on a condolence visit to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed over the death of the pioneer chairman of the ICPC, Mustapha Akanbi.

