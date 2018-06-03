Home Business Anti-Labour practices: NUPENG issues 21 days ultimatum to NARTO
Anti-Labour practices: NUPENG issues 21 days ultimatum to NARTO
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Anti-Labour practices: NUPENG issues 21 days ultimatum to NARTO

0
0
now viewing

Anti-Labour practices: NUPENG issues 21 days ultimatum to NARTO

now playing

Russia 2018: Rohr releases Super Eagles' final World Cup squad

now playing

Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed

now playing

Ex-ICPC chairman, Mustapha Akanbi, dies at 85

now playing

TVC Communications holds first annual Ramadan lecture

now playing

12 killed in an ambush attack by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa.

Image result for NUPENG issues 21 days ultimatum to NARTONigeria’s Oil workers union, NUPENG, has given a 21-day ultimatum to Road Transport Owners to honour the agreement it reached with the union in 2016, or face an industrial action.

NUPENG president,Williams Akporeha said oil workers suffer untold hardship by the transport owners who treat them with disdain and disregard.

He insists drivers of petroleum trucks whose lives come under threats while performing their duties are neglected by their transport owners; a breach of agreement reach with NARTO.

The ultimatum s coming after different chapters of NUPENG reached a consensus due to the failure of NARTO to honour the deal

Related Posts

Russia 2018: Rohr releases Super Eagles’ final World Cup squad

TVCN 0

Police confirm fresh attack in Zamfara village, 15 killed

TVCN 0

Ex-ICPC chairman, Mustapha Akanbi, dies at 85

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies