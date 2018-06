Ahead of All Progressives Congress’ National Convention on Saturday, Chairman of the planning committee and governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, on Thursday inspected the venue of the convention, which is the Eagle Square ,Abuja.

Our correspondent Habidah Lawal reports that the Convention will witness the presence of president Muhammadu Buhari, vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other notable party stakeholders.

Share this: Tweet