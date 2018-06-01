Home News APC Convention: Party assures members of fairness
Image result for APC Convention: Party assures members of fairnessThe media and publicity sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC said the current zoning arrangement for the party’s national convention is aimed at ensuring equitable representation for its members.

The chairman of the committee, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi told journalists that party members are free to contest for the various positions.

He also addressed the crisis from the recently held ward and state congresses, with the assurance that a mechanism has been put in place to deal with issues.

