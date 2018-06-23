APC lied, we didn’t sack 28,000 workers – Bayelsa govt

The Head Of Service in Bayelsa State, said no worker has been sacked in the civil service, contrary to what is being peddled in some section o the media.He spoke to journalists at a news conference in Yenagoa.

The Bayelsa State Government has been holding Town Hall Meetings in the Local Government Areas to shed more light on its Public Service Reforms.

The Government refutes statements credited to the All Progressives Congress that it has laid off twenty eight thousand workers in the Civil Service.

The committee said the Public Service Reforms is purging the workforce of age cheats, ghost workers. staff with forged certificates and false grade levels, but also keeping the window open for genuine complaints.

