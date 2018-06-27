Home News APC task security agencies on Plateau killings, offer condolences
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over Saturday’s gruesome killings in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party stated that nothing can justify such descent to barbarism, bestiality and cruelty to a fellow man as witnessed with the gruesome killings.

“While we grieve over the dead and commiserate with families and friends who have lost loved ones, we appeal to religious and community leaders to demonstrate true leadership even in the face of this terrible challenge, by appealing to those affected not to take the laws into their hands and avoid utterances and actions that can provoke reprisal.

“We are confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s prompt visit to Plateau State will help in providing some succour to the affected and reassuring everyone of Mr. President’s commitments to tackling the security situation in the country.

“We also once again call on security agencies to spare no efforts in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and in stemming the occurrence of such violence in all parts of the country”, he said.

 

