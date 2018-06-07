Home Business Aregbesola, others task religious Organisations on charity works
Aregbesola, others task religious Organisations on charity works
Aregbesola, others task religious Organisations on charity works

Aregbesola, others task religious Organisations on charity works

Religious organisations have been implored to do more of social and charity work for promotion of a better society. Governor Rauf Aregbesola and other eminent personalities gave the charge at a quarter of a century ceremony of an Islamic organization in iwo, Osun state.

TVC News Correspondent in Osun State, Rafiu Hammed, reports that giving alms to the poor is one of the pillars of Islam just as Muslim faithful are encouraged to do more during the month of Ramadan.

Over a thousand widows and other less privileged persons gathered here to receive succour, courtesy of Jama’at Ta’awuni Muslimeen.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola and others, praised the outstanding contributions of the organization to humanity.

The impact of the organization is also felt in the area of curbing crimes and criminalities in Iwo and environs.

Ameer of the Organisation, Daood Imran, who  spoke on why it is important for religious organisations to make life meaningful for the people, said it is one of the ways to ensure even distribution of resources in the society.

Items distributed to the widow and other less privileged person include food stuff and cash gifts.

