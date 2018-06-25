Argentina coach to drop Sergio Aguero for Nigeria clash after outburst

Sergio Aguero, the only player to have scored for Argentina in their opening two games of the 2018 World Cup, is set to be axed by coach Jorge Sampaoli following an outburst after La Albiceleste were thrashed by Croatia on Thursday.

According to both Simon Mullock of the Mirror and the always well-informed Jose Alvarez, a friend of Sergio’s, Sampaoli has decided to punish the Manchester City icon by benching him against Nigeria on Tuesday.

After the defeat to Croatia, Sampaoli said the Argentina players “players did not adapt” and “the project failed”.

When Kun was asked about this by the press, he momentarily appeared mortified and hit back at Sampaoli, saying: “Let him say what he wants.”

It has been suggested that a number of Argentina players tried to have Sampaoli sacked after the Croatia game but have been unsuccessful, and one of the victims will be Kun Aguero, who looks poised to sit out their next game.

