Home News Army trains 74 NSCDC officials in weapons handling
Army trains 74 NSCDC officials in weapons handling
News
Nigeria
0

Army trains 74 NSCDC officials in weapons handling

0
0
now viewing

Army trains 74 NSCDC officials in weapons handling

now playing

NSCDC plans affordable housing scheme for officers

now playing

Taraba NSCDC deploys 60 motorbikes to boost rescue operations

now playing

Buhari orders NSCDC to protect schools

now playing

JAMB, NSCDC parade candidate for malpractice

now playing

NAFDAC Discovers Bakeries Using Potassium Bromide In Sokoto

Image result for Army trains 74 NSCDC officials in weapons handling

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command has trained no fewer than seventy- four personnel in weapons handling, to enhance security in the state. The NSCDC officials were trained at the 32 Artillery Owena cantonment in Akure.

In his speech at the event, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Pedro Ideba said the command is properly positioned to tackle insurgency, terrorism and kidnapping in the state.

He noted that the training of the officers would also help the command to checkmate activities of pipeline vandals.

Related Posts

NSCDC plans affordable housing scheme for officers

TVCN 0

Taraba NSCDC deploys 60 motorbikes to boost rescue operations

TVCN 0

Buhari orders NSCDC to protect schools

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies