Army trains 74 NSCDC officials in weapons handling

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command has trained no fewer than seventy- four personnel in weapons handling, to enhance security in the state. The NSCDC officials were trained at the 32 Artillery Owena cantonment in Akure.

In his speech at the event, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Pedro Ideba said the command is properly positioned to tackle insurgency, terrorism and kidnapping in the state.

He noted that the training of the officers would also help the command to checkmate activities of pipeline vandals.

Share this: Tweet



