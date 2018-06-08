Home International Assault on Yemeni port could cost many lives – UN
Assault on Yemeni port could cost many lives – UN
International
0

Assault on Yemeni port could cost many lives – UN

0
0
now viewing

Assault on Yemeni port could cost many lives – UN

now playing

Red Cross to reduce personnel in North Afghanistan

now playing

Military misfire: Buhari sends condolence message to Borno govt

Image result for Assault on Yemeni port could cost many lives - UNThe United Nations said a long-feared assault on Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah by the Saudi-led coalition could cost up to 250,000 lives.

Spokesman for the United Nations humanitarian office, Jens Laerke told a news briefing in Geneva, that many people may lose everything, even their lives.

600,000 civilians currently live in and around Hodeidah, and most of the food and basic supplies as well as humanitarian goods enter the country through Hodeidah.

Elsewhere the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Thursday it had pulled 71 international staff out of Yemen because of security incidents and threats, moving them to Djibouti.

Related Posts

Red Cross to reduce personnel in North Afghanistan

TVCN 0

Military misfire: Buhari sends condolence message to Borno govt

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies