At last, Senate confirms Ahmed Bello-Mahmud as REC

After two previous rejections, the Senate has confirmed Ahmed Bello-Mahmud as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Zamfara state amidst tension among senators over the issue.

Three other nominees were also confirmed but not without drama by Senator Kabiru Marafa who accused his colleague Senator Suleiman Nazif of being compromised to reject the Zamfara nominee

TVC News National Assembly Correspondent Sumner Sambo reports that the Senate Committee on INEC had earlier recommended for the third time that the Zamfara state nominee be rejected by the Senate for the position again but Senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa rose to

condemn the action.

Senator Marafa accused his colleague and Chairman of the INEC Committee, Senator Suleiman Nazif of compromising his position noting that he had evidence to prove that there were underhand deals that led to the decision.

But after intervention by the Senate leadership, Senator Marafa was quick to withdraw the statement but refused to apologize on his allegation that some underhand deals occurred.

After the question was put twice, senators jettisoned the recommendation and confirmed Mahmud among other REC nominees such as Monday Udo (Akwa Ibom State) and Attahiru Madami (Niger state) while Festus Okoye was confirmed as National Commissioner representing Southeast.

Upon the confirmation, Senator Marafa later apologized to Senator Nazif amidst laughter by his colleagues.

