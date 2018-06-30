Home News Africa At least 100 feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya
At least 100 feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya
No fewer than 100 migrants and refugees are feared dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya.

This comes as European leaders reached a deal this Friday to establish “controlled centres” in member states to determine the eligibility for asylum of migrants and refugees who reached Europe.

Following the announcement, the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, criticised the EU deal saying, it aims to block people at its doorstep.

Libya, with its weak central government and proximity to Italian territory, is increasingly becoming the preferred option for many refugees despite the dangers involved in crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

Last year, 3,116 people died trying to cross from North Africa to Europe.

