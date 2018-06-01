B/Haram: Danjuma commends FG for restoring infrastructure in Adamawa

Former minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma has commended the federal government for restoring civil authority in territories seized by Boko Haram in Michika and Madagali local governments of Adamawa State.TVC News Correspondent, Owolabi Adenusi reports that the devastating effects of Boko Haram invasion of communities in Adamawa State – Michika and Madagali left lingering memories of sorrow and anguish in the hearts of residents of the affected areas.

Michika local government secretariat was one of the structures battered by the terrorists during their reign of terror. This prompted the Victim Support Fund to wade into their plights by reconstructing the damaged council secretariat and rebuilding six schools in Hong, Michika and Madagali local governments.

At the launch held in Michika, Chairman of VSF, retired Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, lauded Buhari for the initiative.

Executive Secretary of VSF, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, who read Danjuma’s speech said the secretariat would restore local governance and build confidence in citizens.

National Assembly members from the area, Sen Binta Garba and Hon. Adamu Kamale took turns to thank the federal government for rebuilding the area.

Adamawa State governor, Jibirilla Bindow, represented by his deputy, Martin Babale described the VSF project as the return of peace in the Northeast.

He said the state had concluded plans to establish an agency for peace in order to sustain the gains recorded.

Local community leaders in Madagali urged government to deploy more troops, noting that the dreaded Boko Haram elements were still lurking in surrounding bushes.

The anticipation of Michika residents and those of Madagali local government is to be connected to the national grid as the terrorists inflicted serious damage to electricity infrastructure in the area. .

Share this: Tweet



