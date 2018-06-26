Home Business Banks to tighten loan conditions
Related imageNigerian Commercial Banks said they will further tighten loan conditions in the third quarter of 2018, despite increased lending to the various segments of the economy.

Credit to the domestic economy dropped by 6.41 percent , driven by decline in credit to the government and to the private sector.

According to FMDQ report, the excess liquidity in the interbank money market will persist this week as inflow from Federation Accounts Allocation Committee and maturing Nigerian Treasury Bills, worth N183 billion hit the banking system.

The report also revealed that the increased lending, is driven by favourable economic outlook, improved liquidity position and higher appetite for risk as well as quest for increased market share.

