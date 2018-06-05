Bassa vs Ebira: Al-Makura wants elites to end age-long feud

Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-makura has called on elites of Bassa and Ebira ethnic nationalities to work out modalities towards ending the age long crises between the two tribes.

The governor made the call when he visited Toto Local government Area of the state following renewed crises in the area which led to the death of many persons and displacement of twelve thousand people.

TVC News Correspondent, Godwin Agwam, reports that the Bassa/ Ebira crises in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has been raging for so long.

These two warring tribes that are predominant in Kogi State have their descendants in Nasarawa State who are always at the receiving end of crises in their ancestral homes.

The recent crises in Nasarawa State led to the deaths of many and the displacement of more than 12,000 persons and Governor Al-makura feels it is as a result of the negligence by the elites.

Stakeholders in the community see peace as the only guarantee for development.

It is hoped that the visit of Governor Tanko Al-makura to Bassa/Ebira communities in Nasarawa State would restore peace to the two warring communities where intermarriage is rare.

