Bayelsa govt calls on Shell to clean up Aghoro oil spill

The Bayelsa State Government has called on Shell Petroleum Development Company to clean up the Otobo-Iba Creek and areas of Aghoro 1 and 2 communities affected by oil pollution from its Transramos Pipeline.

On a visit to impacted sites, deputy Governor Gboribiogha Jonah, also called on the company to apply standard practice to avert a recurrence.

Ovieteme George reports that 107 years old Mrs Bebapere Agbedi, “Big Mama” as she is fondly called, who is from Aghoro community in Ekeremor Council Area of Bayelsa State, is sad about the oil pollution at the Otobo-Iba Creek.

Despite the halt in their socio-economic lifestyle, the Aghoro people welcome the Bayelsa Deputy Governor Gboribiogha Jonah who paid an emergency visit to the area to see things for himself.

He rode through the polluted creek to the spill site.

Shell Petroleum Development Company is battling to contain the leak at the Tranramos pipeline, but a House of Representatives member calls also wants medical aid for his people.

The spill occurred on the Shell facility on May the 17th this year.

