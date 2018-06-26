Home News Bayelsa govt. concludes town hall meeting on Public Service Reform
Bayelsa govt. concludes town hall meeting on Public Service Reform
News
Nigeria
0

Bayelsa govt. concludes town hall meeting on Public Service Reform

0
0
now viewing

Bayelsa govt. concludes town hall meeting on Public Service Reform

now playing

2019 election will be a referendum on restructuring - IYC

now playing

Gowon, Dickson want FG to halt herdsmen killings

now playing

W.H.O. donates motorcycles to disease surveillance officers

now playing

Dickson orders contractors handling Sagbama/Ekeremor road to speed up work

now playing

Airforce mobility Command commends Bayelsa Govt on flood alert

Image result for Bayelsa govt. concludes town hall meeting on Public Service ReformThe Bayelsa State Government has concluded its Public Service Reforms Town Hall meetings in all the Local Government Areas with assurance that excess staff of the Rural Development Areas would not be sacked but redeployed to the Ministry Of Chieftaincy And Community Affairs.

At South Ijaw Council Area, the people expressed hope that more graduates will be employed as over aged staff are made to leave the service.

The Public Service Reforms Town Hall meeting in Southern Ijaw was well attended by of the littoral council area.

Retiring over aged staff is one major anomaly that will lead to the employment of graduates in Bayelsa state – an action the people wholeheartedly  welcome.

The town hall meetings were conceived to explain in detail the Government’s plan to rejig the workforce for effective and professional service.

 

 

Related Posts

2019 election will be a referendum on restructuring – IYC

TVCN 0

Gowon, Dickson want FG to halt herdsmen killings

TVCN 0

W.H.O. donates motorcycles to disease surveillance officers

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies