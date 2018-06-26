Bayelsa govt. concludes town hall meeting on Public Service Reform

The Bayelsa State Government has concluded its Public Service Reforms Town Hall meetings in all the Local Government Areas with assurance that excess staff of the Rural Development Areas would not be sacked but redeployed to the Ministry Of Chieftaincy And Community Affairs.

At South Ijaw Council Area, the people expressed hope that more graduates will be employed as over aged staff are made to leave the service.

The Public Service Reforms Town Hall meeting in Southern Ijaw was well attended by of the littoral council area.

Retiring over aged staff is one major anomaly that will lead to the employment of graduates in Bayelsa state – an action the people wholeheartedly welcome.

The town hall meetings were conceived to explain in detail the Government’s plan to rejig the workforce for effective and professional service.

