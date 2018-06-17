Bayelsa govt meets Kolokuma/Opokuma people over Public Service reform

Bayelsa State’s Public Service Reforms seems to be yielding results, with the salary wage bill of Kolokuma/Opokuma Council Area, witnessing a significant drop.

At a town hall meeting in Kaiama, authorities said the local council usually paid about 120 million naira for salaries, but it now pays N80 m (Eighty million naira).

Ovieteme George reports that traditional rulers, state and National Assembly members and people of Kolokuma/Opokuma attended the town hall meeting at the Adaka Boro Hall in the Council Headquarters, Kaiama.

Commissioner For Information Daniel Iworiso-Markson highlights more rot in the civil service and how the state government is dealing with it.

The Public Service Reforms Town Hall Meeting will also be held in other Local Government Areas.

