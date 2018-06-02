Home News Bayelsa security: Dickson thanks traditional rulers, security agencies
Bayelsa security: Dickson thanks traditional rulers, security agencies
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Bayelsa security: Dickson thanks traditional rulers, security agencies

0
0
now viewing

Bayelsa security: Dickson thanks traditional rulers, security agencies

now playing

Bayelsa partners with Gynaecology, Obstetrics society to reduce maternal, newborn mortality.

Bayelsa ETF board TVC
now playing

Bayelsa Education Trust Fund board receives N100m take off grant

now playing

Bayelsa governor urges traditional rulers to promote peace

Image result for Bayelsa security: Dickson thanks traditional rulers, security agenciesBayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson has attributed relative peace in the state to the effective collaboration between government, security agencies and traditional rulers.He is optimistic that the state will experience more development because of this.

Ovieteme George reports that first Class Kings were in Government House Yenagoa at the invitation of the Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Bayelsa Governor lauded the efforts of his officials and the security agencies for promoting peace in the state.  He also highlighted the role of traditional rulers in doing same in their domain.

Dickson had earlier held a security council meeting with security agencies in the state where he thanked them for collaborating with his administration to secure loves and property in the state.

Related Posts

Bayelsa partners with Gynaecology, Obstetrics society to reduce maternal, newborn mortality.

TVCN 0
Bayelsa ETF board TVC

Bayelsa Education Trust Fund board receives N100m take off grant

TVCN 0

Bayelsa governor urges traditional rulers to promote peace

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies