Home Health Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex
Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex
Health
International
World News
0

Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex

0
0
now viewing

Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex

now playing

Oshiomhole sworn in as APC national chairman

now playing

Plateau Crisis: Govt orders curfew in 3 LGAs, stakeholders urge Lalong to work with security agencies

now playing

Breaking : Gunmen abduct Akoko Monarch's queen

now playing

APC Convention updates: Collation continues as APC leaders go on break

now playing

2019 general elections will involve largest voters in history - INEC Chairman

Bill Gates has pledged to save the world from malaria, and now he is using science to try to tackle the global problem once and for all.

On June 22, it was revealed that Gates is contributing $4 million to an initiative that will result in mosquitoes killing each other during sex. The funds will be directed from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation immediately.

This is part of Gates’ larger plan, in which he pledged to “eradicate malaria within a generation.”

Over 1 million people die from malaria every year. Most of it occurs in Sub-Saharan Africa and most of the victims are children. Up to 600 million people can suffer from malaria each year. The disease only spread through Anopheles mosquitoes.

Under the plan, genetically modified male mosquitoes will be released into the wild with a self-limiting gene. They will have sex with female mosquitoes, who are the only ones that bite and transmit malaria to humans. Since only the males will be genetically modified, this will be safe for humans.

During sex, the female mosquitoes will receive the self-limiting gene. This results in having their offspring die before reaching adulthood, which is when they start biting humans. That means that mosquitoes who are capable of spreading malaria will die.

Related Posts

Oshiomhole sworn in as APC national chairman

TVCN 0

Plateau Crisis: Govt orders curfew in 3 LGAs, stakeholders urge Lalong to work with security agencies

TVCN 0

Breaking : Gunmen abduct Akoko Monarch’s queen

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies