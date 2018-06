A Governorship aspirant from the Labour Party in Borno State, Captain Ibrahim Kadafir Mshelia, has attributed the growth and spread of insurgency in the state to wide spread poverty.

Mshelia in an exclusive chat with TVC News said his priority when elected as the next governor of the state will be tackling poverty in all its ramifications to stop the spread of insurgence and recruitment of youths into the deadly sect.

Share this: Tweet