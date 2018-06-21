Breaking: fire destroys property worth millions of naira in Akure

A late night inferno has destroyed property worth millions of naira at the post office business centre in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The fire also razed the rate office of the Akure South local government destroying all the documents in the office

The affected shops and business centres are beside, the place of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi

Some of the property destroyed by the fire are several photocopy machines, generating sets, typewriters, desktop computers, refrigerators among others.

Many shop owners urged the state government to come to their rescue.

