Home News Breaking : Gunmen abduct Akoko Monarch’s queen
Breaking : Gunmen abduct Akoko Monarch’s queen
News
Nigeria
0

Breaking : Gunmen abduct Akoko Monarch’s queen

0
0
now viewing

Breaking : Gunmen abduct Akoko Monarch’s queen

now playing

Oshiomhole sworn in as APC national chairman

now playing

Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex

now playing

Plateau Crisis: Govt orders curfew in 3 LGAs, stakeholders urge Lalong to work with security agencies

now playing

APC Convention updates: Collation continues as APC leaders go on break

now playing

2019 general elections will involve largest voters in history - INEC Chairman

Unknown gunmen have abducted the wife of a traditional ruler, the Alauga of Auga-Akoko in Akoko north east local government area of Ondo state, Olori Olukemi Agunloye with the monarch’s driver.

Our correspondent gathered that the Queen and the driver were kidnapped early this morning on her way to Ugbe-Akoko in Ondo state

Confirming the incident, the monarch, Oba Samuel Agunloye said passerby who saw his abandoned car conveying the victims on the road, contacted him on phone about the abduction

Oba Agunloye who lamented high rate of crimes in Akoko part of the state, noted that the suspected kidnappers were yet to contact his family.

The Police Area Commander in-charge of Akokoland, ACP Razak Rauf said the command had dispatched more officers to the forest  to rescue the kidnapped Monarch’s wife and driver.

Related Posts

Oshiomhole sworn in as APC national chairman

TVCN 0

Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex

TVCN 0

Plateau Crisis: Govt orders curfew in 3 LGAs, stakeholders urge Lalong to work with security agencies

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies