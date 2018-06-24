Breaking : Gunmen abduct Akoko Monarch’s queen

Unknown gunmen have abducted the wife of a traditional ruler, the Alauga of Auga-Akoko in Akoko north east local government area of Ondo state, Olori Olukemi Agunloye with the monarch’s driver.

Our correspondent gathered that the Queen and the driver were kidnapped early this morning on her way to Ugbe-Akoko in Ondo state

Confirming the incident, the monarch, Oba Samuel Agunloye said passerby who saw his abandoned car conveying the victims on the road, contacted him on phone about the abduction

Oba Agunloye who lamented high rate of crimes in Akoko part of the state, noted that the suspected kidnappers were yet to contact his family.

The Police Area Commander in-charge of Akokoland, ACP Razak Rauf said the command had dispatched more officers to the forest to rescue the kidnapped Monarch’s wife and driver.

Share this: Tweet



