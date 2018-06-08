Home Football Bribery: Kenyan referee, Adel Marwa axed from Russia
Bribery: Kenyan referee, Adel Marwa axed from Russia
Image result for Bribe taking: Kenyan referee, Adel Marwa of Kenya axed from RussiaOne of the African officials for Russia 2018, Kenyan referee, Adel Marwa, has been axed from the FIFA World Cup following undercover investigations.The investigation also accuses the President of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, and FIFA Council member, Kwesi Nyantakyi, of accepting cash gifts to influence games.

The investigation aired by the BBC Africa Eye programme on TVC News Nigeria filmed Marwa receiving a 600 dollar gift..

Marwa was given money by an undercover reporter posing as an official of a top Ghanaian football side.

Nyantakyi of Ghana was also caught up in a separate sting operation.

The investigation by controversial journalist Anas Anas has raised serious questions about the nature of the continent’s favourite game.

