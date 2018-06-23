Buhari congratulates Super Eagles over victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory on Friday over Iceland in their second match at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President expressed delight at the team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players.

President Buhari urges them to sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against their last group opponent, Argentina, next week.

