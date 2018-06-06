Home News Buhari declares June 12 new democracy day, awards him posthumous GCFR
Buhari declares June 12 new democracy day, awards him posthumous GCFR
News
Nigeria
0

Buhari declares June 12 new democracy day, awards him posthumous GCFR

0
0
now viewing

Buhari declares June 12 new democracy day, awards him posthumous GCFR

now playing

House to investigate Hon. Jibrin over statements made

now playing

Kenyan court denies bail to suspects in $100 million graft scandal

now playing

Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others granted bail

now playing

Super Falcons play Gambia in nations cup qualifiers

now playing

Super Eagles file out against Czech in final friendly before world cup

The president, Muhammadu Buhari has declared June 12 as new democracy day to honour late MKO Abiola.

In a press statement just received this evening, it states that in the view of Nigerians, as shared by the administration, June 12th, 1993 was far more symbolic of democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29th or even October 1st.

The commemoration and investiture will take place on tuesday June 12th, 2018, a date which in future will replace May 29th as a National public holiday in celebration of Nigeria democracy day.

 

 

Related Posts

House to investigate Hon. Jibrin over statements made

TVCN 0

Kenyan court denies bail to suspects in $100 million graft scandal

TVCN 0

Former Kaduna governor, Ramalan Yero, others granted bail

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies