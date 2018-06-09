Home Business Buhari departs Nigeria for Morocco on working visit
Buhari departs Nigeria for Morocco on working visit
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Buhari departs Nigeria for Morocco on working visit

0
0
now viewing

Buhari departs Nigeria for Morocco on working visit

now playing

Vanguard re affirms commitment to responsible journalism after comment by boss

now playing

U.N. Security Council elects five members for two-year term

now playing

We will not be distracted by frivolous allegations - FG

now playing

FG honours June 12 pro-democracy heroes

now playing

Again, bandits kidnap nursing mother, 23 travellers in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday embark on a two-day working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

The visit, which is at the invitation of King Mohammed VI, would see the two leaders discuss socio-economic matters affecting their countries, following prior engagements in December 2016, during the king’s official visit to Nigeria.

“In Rabat, discussions will focus on strengthening existing agreements on the fertilizer industry, education cooperation, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project and establishing a basic chemical platform to harness Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and support Morocco’s diammonium phosphate industry.

“It is noteworthy that following the signing of a collaboration agreement between Nigeria and Morocco in December 2016 to revive the abandoned Nigerian fertilizer blending plants, 14 plants have been revitalized so far under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative; with a total capacity of 2.3 million MT of NPK fertilizers.

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and other senior government officials.”

Related Posts

Vanguard re affirms commitment to responsible journalism after comment by boss

TVCN 0

U.N. Security Council elects five members for two-year term

TVCN 0

We will not be distracted by frivolous allegations – FG

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies