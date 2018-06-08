Buhari directs AGF to gazette presidential order on June 12, Abiola, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Presidential Order recognising June 12 as Democracy Day be immediately published in the Federal Gazette.

The Minister of Justice has been asked to take urgent steps to ensure the publication of the posthumous honours bestowed on late Moshood Abiola as a Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, and Gani Fawehinmi as a Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Babagana Kingibe was also recognised with the honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

The awards are slated for June the 12th.

