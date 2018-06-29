Home News Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lagos tanker explosion





Buhari launches world's largest population based survey

Killings: Buhari to visit Plateau for on the spot assessment

Put an end to killings in Plateau, NLC tells Buhari

Full text+Video: Buhari’s speech at the APC national convention

Morocco, Nigeria agree on joint steps for offshore/onshore gas pipeline

Image result for Buhari expresses show, sorrow over Lagos tanker explosionPresident Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sorrow over the petrol tanker fire that killed nine persons in Lagos.

In a statement in Abuja, President Buhari said the loss of lives and property seems to be one of the greatest tragedies in recent times.

READ ALSO: Nine dead, 60 vehicles burnt in Lagos tanker explosion

Buhari expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Lagos. He also urged emergency services to ensure the survival of others who could still be in danger.

