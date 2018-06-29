Buhari expresses shock, sorrow over Lagos tanker explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sorrow over the petrol tanker fire that killed nine persons in Lagos.

In a statement in Abuja, President Buhari said the loss of lives and property seems to be one of the greatest tragedies in recent times.

Buhari expressed his deepest condolences to the government and people of Lagos. He also urged emergency services to ensure the survival of others who could still be in danger.

