Buhari plans reorganisation of security apparatus
Buhari plans reorganisation of security apparatus

In an apparent bid to halt the state of insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to carry out a reorganisation.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara stated the plan after he and Senate President Bukola Saraki had a closed door meeting with Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja over the recent killings in Plateau.

“The president has told us what he is doing, the reorganisation that he plans to put in place to ensure that this doesn’t happen.”

“The President has taken enough steps; these are security issues, they are not matters that you can discuss.”

The Speaker, who condemned the attack, affirmed that government could continue to tolerate the situation where innocent people were being killed in hundreds.

He also stressed the need for Nigeria to sustain the fight against violence, noting that the nation cannot lose the battle and continue to keep its civilisation.

Dogara pointed out the level of devastation caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east and advised the government to prevent a similar situation in other parts of the country.

