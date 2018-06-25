Home News Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings
Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings
Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings

Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings

ISIS threat: FG deploys AIG to Lagos Airport Command

Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings, says invasion was retaliatory

Suspected herders kill 22 in Numan, Demsa attacks

Oshiomhole sworn in as APC national chairman

Bill Gates to finance eradication of malaria with mosquitoes that kill each other during sex

Image result for Plateau killingsPresident Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the killings of innocent people in Plateau, he has described the incident as “very painful and regrettable”.

The president vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors are brought to justice.

He, therefore, condoled with communities and families of those affected by the dastardly act.

he President’s twitter message read: “The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killing in Plateau today is painful and regrettable.

“My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice.’’

