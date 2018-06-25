Buhari vows to apprehend perpetrators of Plateau killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the killings of innocent people in Plateau, he has described the incident as “very painful and regrettable”.

The president vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors are brought to justice.

He, therefore, condoled with communities and families of those affected by the dastardly act.

he President’s twitter message read: “The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killing in Plateau today is painful and regrettable.

“My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice.’’

