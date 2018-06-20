Canada officially approves recreational use of cannabis
Canada’s Senate gave final passage Tuesday to the federal government’s bill to legalize cannabis, though Canadians will have to wait a couple of months to legally buy marijuana as their country becomes the second in the world to make pot legal.
Uruguay was the first country to legalize marijuana’s production, sale and consumption in December 2013.
Although the Canadian government had initially stated its intent to implement by July 2018, provinces and territories, who will be responsible for drafting their own rules for marijuana sales, have advised that they would need eight to 12 weeks after the Senate approval to transition to the new framework. The government is expected to choose a date in early or mid September.
Once the bill is formally approved, adults will be able to carry and share up to 30 grams of legal marijuana in public. They also will be allowed to cultivate up to four plants in their households and prepare products such as edibles for personal use. However, stringent rules will still govern the purchase and use of marijuana.