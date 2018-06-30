Home Football Cavani’s brace sends Ronaldo, Portugal out of World Cup
Cavani’s brace sends Ronaldo, Portugal out of World Cup
Football
Sports
0

Cavani’s brace sends Ronaldo, Portugal out of World Cup

0
0
now viewing

Cavani’s brace sends Ronaldo, Portugal out of World Cup

now playing

No world cup for Messi as France knock out Argentina

now playing

Russia on brink of knockout stage after win over Egypt

now playing

World Cup: Iceland target win or draw against Nigeria

now playing

World cup 2018: Uruguay scores 89th minute goal to beat Egypt

now playing

Russia 2018: Mo Salah fit for Egypt's opener

Image result for Cavani's brace sends Ronaldo, Portugal out of World CupEdinson Cavani scored two superb goals as Uruguay beat Portugal to set up a World Cup quarter-final meeting with France.

Defeat for the European champions finished Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of success in Russia just hours after Lionel Messi and Argentina were knocked out, beaten 4-3 by France.

This World Cup has not been short of stunning goals and Cavani added another to the collection when he opened the scoring early on, playing a superb one-two with Luis Suarez before thumping home a header from his strike partner’s cross.

Uruguay had not conceded a goal at this World Cup before Pepe rose unmarked to nod in an equaliser from close range, prompting a brief spell of dominance for Portugal.

Related Posts

No world cup for Messi as France knock out Argentina

TVCN 0

Russia on brink of knockout stage after win over Egypt

TVCN 0

World Cup: Iceland target win or draw against Nigeria

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies