Home Business CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn deal with China
CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn deal with China
Business
International
News
Nigeria
0

CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn deal with China

0
0
now viewing

CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn deal with China

now playing

CBN to commence bi-weekly auction of Chinese Yuan

now playing

CBN directs banks, BDCs to sell forex to travellers

now playing

CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293m

now playing

CBN compels banks to refund illegal charges

now playing

Bank customers protest excess charges, seek CBN intervention

Image result for CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn deal with ChinaThe Central Bank of Nigeria has released the guidelines for the bilateral currency swap with China.

The apex bank said it will exchange N720 billion for 15 billion yuan in three years under the $2.5 billion swap.

It will also conduct bi-weekly auction for banks to bid for the Chinese currency on behalf of their customers.

The guideline states that the BCS can only be used to finance trade and direct investment between China and Nigeria; maintain market stability; and for other purposes that both parties may agree upon.

Related Posts

CBN to commence bi-weekly auction of Chinese Yuan

TVCN 0

CBN directs banks, BDCs to sell forex to travellers

TVCN 0

CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293m

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies