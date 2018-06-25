Home Business CBN’s intervention boosts foreign investments by 11% – NSE
CBN’s intervention boosts foreign investments by 11% – NSE
Business
News
Nigeria
0

CBN’s intervention boosts foreign investments by 11% – NSE

0
0
now viewing

CBN’s intervention boosts foreign investments by 11% – NSE

now playing

CBN to commence bi-weekly auction of Chinese Yuan

now playing

CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn deal with China

now playing

CBN directs banks, BDCs to sell forex to travellers

now playing

CBN lifts retail intervention with injection of $293m

now playing

CBN compels banks to refund illegal charges

One year after the introduction of the Investors’ and Exporters’ Window by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Foreign Portfolio Investment in the Nigerian equities market recorded a 116 per cent growth year-on-year as at April, this year.

Total foreign portfolio investment between January and April this year, rose to N504.4 billion compared to N233.51billion recorded in the same period in 2017.

Data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed that transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 22.11 per cent from N272.48 billion in March to N212.23 billion in April 2018.

Foreign investors outperformed domestic investors by 15.48 per cent in April 2018 while total domestic transactions reduced by 36.0 per cent within the period.

Related Posts

CBN to commence bi-weekly auction of Chinese Yuan

TVCN 0

CBN issues guidelines for $2.5bn deal with China

TVCN 0

CBN directs banks, BDCs to sell forex to travellers

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies