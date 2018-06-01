Home Football Chelsea put new stadium plans on hold
Chelsea put new stadium plans on hold
Football
Sports
0

Chelsea put new stadium plans on hold

0
0
now viewing

Chelsea put new stadium plans on hold

now playing

Reading FC appoints Paul Clement as new first team manager

now playing

Chelsea settle dispute, set to start work

Conte-Mourinho-TVCNews
now playing

Top four push 'not easy' after Man U defeat - Conte

Lukaku-Against-Chelsea-TVCNews
now playing

EPL : Lukaku helps Man U pip old club Chelsea 2-1

conte-Chelsea-Barcelona-TVCNews
now playing

UEFA CL : Conte happy with Chelsea performance against Barca

Image result for Chelsea put new stadium plans on hold

Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich has put the club’s stadium plans on hold after delays to the renewal of his UK visa.

The estimated cost for a new 60,000 seat Stamford Bridge has increased to £1bn after delays, which included a dispute with a local family.

Abramovich is unwilling to invest in a major project in a country where he is not allowed work. The 51-year-old’s UK investor visa expired some weeks ago.

But it is understood that Abramovich’s decision will have no impact on the running of the football team.

Related Posts

Reading FC appoints Paul Clement as new first team manager

TVCN 0

Chelsea settle dispute, set to start work

TVCN 0
Conte-Mourinho-TVCNews

Top four push ‘not easy’ after Man U defeat – Conte

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies