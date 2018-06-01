Chelsea put new stadium plans on hold

Chelsea’s Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich has put the club’s stadium plans on hold after delays to the renewal of his UK visa.

The estimated cost for a new 60,000 seat Stamford Bridge has increased to £1bn after delays, which included a dispute with a local family.

Abramovich is unwilling to invest in a major project in a country where he is not allowed work. The 51-year-old’s UK investor visa expired some weeks ago.

But it is understood that Abramovich’s decision will have no impact on the running of the football team.

