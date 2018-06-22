CJN swears in 12 Judges as Justices of Appeal Court

The Chief Justice of the Federation and chairman, National Judicial Council, Walter Onnoghen has sworn in twelve judges as Justices of the Appeal Court.President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, approved the appointment of 28 Judicial Officers for the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and the High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

Those appointed for the Federal High Court will be sworn-in on June 25, and judges appointed for the High Court of the FCT are to be sworn in on June 26.

