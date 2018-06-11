Clergyman urges Buhari to step up fight against herdsmen attacks

Christian faithful in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, have come together to pray over the spate of killings in various states across the country.

Speaking during the sermon, Bishop Wale Oke, admonished all Christians to speak in one voice to bring an end to the massive killings bedevilling the country.

Yobe State Correspondent, Michael Oshomah reports that Christian faithful from all churches in Damaturu gathered here to pray for the stoppage of killings in Benue, Zamfara, Borno and other parts the country.

The intercessory prayer was anchored by Bishop Wale One who visited Damaturu for a one day prayer session against the wanton killings ongoing in the country.

Bishop Oke appreciates the efforts of the president for the political will he has shown to reduce terrorism to the barest level, but he urged the president to step up action on herdsmen killings in Benue, Zamfara and other parts of the country.

Yobe state is the 28th state Bishop Wale Oke is visiting since he embarked on the tour of the 36 states in the country.

