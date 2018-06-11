Home News Clergyman urges Buhari to step up fight against herdsmen attacks
Clergyman urges Buhari to step up fight against herdsmen attacks
News
Nigeria
0

Clergyman urges Buhari to step up fight against herdsmen attacks

0
0
now viewing

Clergyman urges Buhari to step up fight against herdsmen attacks

now playing

Abia state assembly passes anti-open grazing bill into law

now playing

12 killed in an ambush attack by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa.

now playing

Suspected herdsmen shoot Priest, injure others in Taraba

now playing

ISGN commiserates with Catholic body as herdsmen victims are buried amidst tears

now playing

Breaking: Scores feared dead as militiamen hit Adamawa village

Image result for Clergyman urges Buhari to step up fight against herdsmen attacksChristian faithful in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, have come together to pray over the spate of killings in various states across the country.

Speaking during the sermon, Bishop Wale Oke, admonished all Christians to speak in one voice to bring an end to the massive killings bedevilling the country.

Yobe State Correspondent, Michael Oshomah reports that Christian faithful from all churches in Damaturu gathered here to pray for the stoppage of killings in Benue, Zamfara, Borno and other parts the country.

The intercessory prayer was anchored by Bishop Wale One who visited Damaturu for a one day prayer session against the wanton killings ongoing in the country.

Bishop Oke appreciates the efforts of the president for the political will he has shown to reduce terrorism to the barest level, but he urged the president to step up action on herdsmen killings in Benue, Zamfara and other parts of the country.

Yobe state is the 28th state Bishop Wale Oke is visiting since he embarked on the tour of the 36 states in the country.

Related Posts

Abia state assembly passes anti-open grazing bill into law

TVCN 1

12 killed in an ambush attack by suspected herdsmen in Adamawa.

TVCN 0

Suspected herdsmen shoot Priest, injure others in Taraba

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies